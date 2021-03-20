NBCC organises Unity Cup Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament

NBCC organized Unity Cup Tennis Ball Cricket Tournament on March 14, 2021 at CSOI, Sports Complex, New Delhi to encourage Team building and promote Fit India Movement of GoI. The Tournament inaugurated by Durga Shankar Mishra, Secretary, MoHUA held between mega Teams from MoHUA, NBCC, HUDCO & CPCB. The series of exciting matches kick-started with the inaugural match played between MoHUA & CPCB. After all the contesting matches’ enjoyed by all, MoHUA won the final strike and Durga S. Mishra lifted the winning Trophy on behalf of the Team.

The sporty event was followed by presenting 'Man of the Match' to Sunil Kumar, from MoHUA. CSOI ground was filled with cheers by the officials from Ministry &participating PSUs who thoroughly enjoyed watching their respective teams contest against each other with great enthusiasm. Shiv Das Meena, Chairman CPCB; Kamran Rizvi, (IAS), Additional Secretary, MoHUA & CMD HUDCO and Rajendra Chaudhary, Director (C),. Neelesh Shah, Director (P) and B.K. Sokhey Director (F) of NBCC were also present to support all Team members.