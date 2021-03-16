NBCC’s WTC Delhi Project: An iconic opportunity for top business giants

NBCC (India) Ltd. has been entrusted by MoHUA, GoI with the development & sale of WTC Nauroji Nagar. This iconic landmark project being built with international standards is set to become the ‘most preferred business destination’ of the capital with the state-of-art amenities i.e. dedicated space for cultural activities, well-equipped Conference Rooms, Auditoria, Board Rooms; all under one roof.

Being developed on a prime location of Nauroji Nagar in South Delhi, this Green Building project is sprawled over 25 acres, comprising of 12 elegant towers (ten levels each) with magnificence space of approximately 34 lakh sq.ft. The mega project is at its construction stage and is likely to be completed within two years of time.

It is pertinent to mention that various Govt. Departments/PSUs, corporate giants and renowned private individuals have already started to book their office spaces with NBCC and the company is also looking forward for associating with more such business groups for purchase and sale of units/space of the project.