President, WRWWO Tanuja Kansal felicitates 43 women railway employees for their exemplary service

Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) felicitated 43outstanding women employees through a webinar on 23rd April, 2021, with cash awards and merit certificates for their exemplary services. The webinar was attended by Executive Committee members and Divisional Presidents’ of WRWWO alongwith the awardees. In her speech, Tanuja Kansal praised and encouraged all the awardees who have shown a great sense of dedication to their duties vis-a-vis shouldering their family responsibilities. These women were felicitated not only for their dedicated service in the workplace, but also for their active participation in various activities that bring a difference in the society in one way or the other.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Tanuja Kansal - President of Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation appreciated the awardees in particular and women in general for their committed and adept handling of the two spheres of lives i.e home and job, without compromising on either fronts. Kansal has always encouraged women to have an identity of their own. She has been instrumental in empowering women towards digitization by regularly interacting with them on digital platforms. She has conducted many webinars during the time of lockdown since 2020 on various subjects varying from their health, family life and work responsibilities etc. This was one more initiative where she felicitated the women inan e-function, thus creating a space where women feel inspired to push themselves to further higher limits.