Premier Energies Commissions 5.6 GW Solar Facility, Expands Total Capacity To 11.1 GW March 2026

Premier Energies Limited has commissioned a 5.6 GW solar photovoltaic TOPCon module manufacturing facility in Telangana. |

Hyderabad: Premier Energies has significantly expanded its manufacturing footprint, strengthening its position in India’s fast-growing solar equipment market.

The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Premier Energies Global Environment Private Limited, has operationalized a 5.6 GW solar photovoltaic TOPCon module manufacturing facility at Seetharampur in Ranga Reddy district, Telangana. Trial production at the facility has already begun, marking the start of operations.

With this addition, Premier Energies’ total solar module manufacturing capacity has reached 11.1 GW. The expansion substantially increases the company’s production scale, positioning it among the larger solar module manufacturers in India.

The new facility is based on TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) technology, reflecting the company’s focus on advanced and efficient solar module manufacturing. This technology adoption is expected to enhance product competitiveness in both domestic and export markets.

The increased capacity is set to improve Premier Energies’ ability to serve growing demand across domestic and global markets. The company highlighted that the expansion strengthens its role in supporting the broader renewable energy ecosystem. The commissioning underscores Premier Energies’ strategy of scaling manufacturing capabilities alongside rising solar deployment demand.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external sources.