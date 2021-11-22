Precision agriculture platform Fasal raises $4 mn in pre-Series A round

Precision agriculture platform Fasal announced today that it has raised a $4 million pre-Series A round led by 3one4 Capital with participation from existing investors Omnivore and Wavemaker Partners. Other investors in this round include Genting Ventures (Malaysia), The Yield Lab Asia-Pacific, Antares Investments, and Sandeep Singhal of Nexus.

Fasal will use the funds raised in this round to expand their business across India and Southeast Asia, strengthen their full-stack services, and ramp up hiring for their sales and marketing, agronomy, and technology teams.

Based out of Bangalore, Fasal was founded in 2018 by Shailendra Tiwari and Ananda Verma. Tiwari is a production engineering graduate from NIFT, and Verma studied computer science at IIIT Bengaluru. Both founders hail from Uttar Pradesh, where their families have been practicing agriculture for many generations.

Co-Founders Ananda Verma and Shailendra Tiwari said, “As government policies are evolving to support more robust and open supply chains, there has never been a bigger incentive for horticulture farmers to grow more and grow better. Fasal's full-stack offering will fuel a rapid transition of Indian horticulture farming from gut-based legacy operations into knowledge-led profitable businesses.”

Anurag Ramdasan, Partner at 3one4 said, "Technology interventions are key to overcoming the plateau in agricultural productivity. Fasal’s precision agriculture solution is perfectly packaged for the needs of horticulture farmers, where advisory is both necessary and welcome. We are excited to support Fasal as they become the critical component of the global horticulture stack and usher in a new age in sustainable agriculture worldwide."

Mark Kahn, Managing Partner of Omnivore, commented, “Fasal has proven the fact that farmers are eager to adopt precision agriculture technologies. In the years to come, we foresee Fasal playing an important role in driving sustainable agriculture and becoming a valued brand in the global horticulture space."

Gavin Lee, General Partner at Wavemaker Partners in Southeast Asia, said, “Coming from farming families, Ananda and Shailendra knew the exact problems that farmers faced given their lack of access to crop-specific insights. The value-add is clear as shown by the 10-100 percent growth in farmers’ profits, depending on the crop. We’re excited to see what the team can do in Southeast Asia, where there’s an obvious need for tech solutions in the agriculture sector.”

Fasal is a full-stack AI-powered IoT SaaS platform for progressive horticulture. Using on-farm sensors and scientific algorithms, the startup delivers farm and crop-specific actionable insights to farmers in vernacular languages. The platform is also working on a range of new services including F&V market linkages and parametric crop insurance. To date, the startup claims to have helped save more than 9 billion liters of water from irrigation, reduced pesticide expenditure by 60 percent, and increased yields across over 40,000 acres of farmland.

Published on: Monday, November 22, 2021, 09:58 AM IST