Powerica Reports Q2 Revenue of ₹847.60 Crore And Divulges Subsidiary Stake Sale To GE Renewable

Powerica |

Mumbai: Powerica Limited reported a 15.5 per cent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to ₹70.92 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹83.96 crore in the corresponding period last year. The power solutions company recorded consolidated revenue from operations of ₹847.60 crore during the July-September quarter.

Profit Performance

Powerica's quarterly profit declined by ₹13.04 crore compared with Q2 FY26. The company reported a net profit margin of approximately 8.37 per cent, based on consolidated revenue from operations.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 2026, Powerica recorded consolidated revenue of ₹1,627.71 crore. Net profit for the first half of FY27 stood at ₹135.35 crore, reflecting the company's cumulative earnings during the period.

Windstride Stake

Powerica announced the sale of 1,22,500 equity shares in Windstride Power Private Limited to GE Renewable R&D India Private Limited. The shares represent 49 per cent of Windstride's paid-up equity capital. The transaction carries a total consideration of ₹2.12 crore.

Subsidiary Status

Following the transaction, Windstride Power will cease to be Powerica's wholly owned subsidiary. However, Powerica will retain a controlling 51 per cent equity stake, allowing Windstride to remain its subsidiary.

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IPO Proceeds

Powerica also disclosed progress in deploying funds raised through its initial public offering. Of the ₹661.51 crore net IPO proceeds, the company utilised ₹525 crore towards prepayment or repayment of certain borrowings by September 30, 2026. Additionally, ₹29.30 crore was spent on general corporate purposes against an allocation of ₹136.51 crore.

Business Outlook

Investors will monitor Powerica's profitability, debt reduction and developments involving Windstride Power. The company's capital allocation and operating performance will remain important indicators in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.

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