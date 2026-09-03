POWERGRID Wins ₹1,152.49 Crore Bid, Project To Integrate 7,500 MW

POWERGRID wins a Gujarat transmission project at annual charges of Rs 1,152.49 crore. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Mumbai: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has emerged as the successful bidder for an interstate power transmission project designed to integrate 7,500 MW of renewable energy from Gujarat’s Lakadia Renewable Energy Zone.

The state-owned transmission company quoted annual transmission charges of Rs 1,152.49 crore for the project, according to an exchange filing dated September 3, 2026.

POWERGRID said it received the Letter of Intent on September 3 after winning the project through tariff-based competitive bidding. The development was disclosed under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

Project To Follow BOOT Model

The project will be developed on a Build, Own, Operate and Transfer basis. Under this structure, POWERGRID will build and own the transmission assets, operate them for the prescribed period and subsequently transfer them in line with the agreed terms.

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The transmission network is intended to support the integration of electricity generated by renewable energy projects in the Lakadia zone under Phase II. The planned capacity of 7,500 MW underlines the scale of power evacuation infrastructure required as Gujarat expands its renewable energy base.

New Substation And Transmission Lines

The project includes the establishment of a new 765/400 kV Lakadia-II substation in Gujarat. POWERGRID will also construct 765 kV transmission lines running across the state, together with the associated equipment and bays needed for the network.

In addition, the company will install and commission a synchronous condenser at the Lakadia-II substation. Such equipment helps support grid stability and voltage management, especially when large volumes of renewable power are connected to the transmission system.

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POWERGRID did not disclose the project’s estimated capital cost, completion schedule or the tenure linked to the quoted annual transmission charges in the filing.

No further financial or operational details were provided by POWERGRID.

The win strengthens the company’s project pipeline while supporting the creation of high-capacity infrastructure needed to move renewable electricity from generation centres to the wider interstate grid.

Disclaimer: This article is based on information disclosed by POWERGRID in its exchange filing and is intended solely for informational purposes.