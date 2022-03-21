Power management firm Eaton launches its first supply chain digital incubation lab in India

Power management company Eaton recently announced the launch of the first Supply Chain digital incubation lab in Pune, India.

The lab will be set up at the Eaton’s office in the Pimpri Chinchwad area. It will provide best-in-class facility for ideation and collaboration with platforms and devices to showcase proof of concepts. Capabilities like Cloud technologies, and Future explorations with VRs, Drones, IoT sensors, and more will be leveraged in this lab, it said in a statement.

While inaugurating the digital lab, Rogerio Branco, executive vice president and chief supply chain officer, Eaton, said, “Recent supply chain challenges have fueled the need to have additional digital technology investments at the forefront of every organization. This digital incubation lab is a thinking center for the Eaton’s Global Supply Chain Center of Excellence that plans to incubate disruptive digital ideas in the industry while helping our talent to develop future technology skills.”

Speaking on the launch, Umakanth Nair, director global supply chain, Center of Excellence, Eaton, India, said, “This lab is being created to promote and nurture a digital mindset and innovation within the company.”

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 05:02 PM IST