Power Grid Corporation of India Acquires Beawar Dausa Transmission In Rajasthan | Image: Power Grid (Representative)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited on Monday announced that it had acquired Beawar Dausa Transmission Limited (BDTL) on October 30, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

This acquisition stems from Power Grid's selection as the successful bidder through Tariff-based competitive bidding, with the aim of establishing a Transmission System for the evacuation of power from the Renewable Energy Zone (REZ) in Rajasthan, with a capacity of 20GW, as part of Phase-III Part H. This project will be executed on a Build, Own, Operate, and Transfer (BOOT) basis and was facilitated by the Bid Process Coordinator, PFC Consulting Limited.

The project primarily involves the creation of a new 765/400kV substation near Dausa and the construction of 400kV and 765kV Double Circuit (D/C) Transmission Lines spanning across the state of Rajasthan, in addition to associated bay extension works.

Completion Timeline

The acquisition was completed within the stipulated time frame provided by the Bid Process Coordinator.

Cost of Acquisition

The entity was acquired for a total value of approximately Rs. 21.37 Crores, which includes 10,000 equity shares at a par value of Rs. 10 each, along with the assets and liabilities of BDTL as of the acquisition date (October 30, 2023). The final acquisition price is subject to adjustments based on the audited accounts of BDTL.

Percentage of Shareholding/Control

Power Grid now holds a 100 percent shareholding in BDTL.

Background of BDTL

Beawar Dausa Transmission Limited is set to engage in the business of power transmission. It was incorporated on May 6, 2022, under the guidance of the Bid Process Coordinator. As a newly established entity, BDTL has not recorded any turnover over the past three years and will primarily operate in India.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)