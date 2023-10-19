Talk on Corporate Governance, Business Ethics & Preventive Vigilance organized by POWERGRID

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna PSU under Ministry of Power, Govt. of India organized a talk on ‘Corporate Governance, Business Ethics & Preventive Vigilance in PSUs’ at its corporate center on 16th October 2023, as precursor to Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) – 2023. P. Daniel, Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission and M. Damodaran, Ex-Chairman, SEBI were the eminent guest speakers in the Talk organized. P. Daniel, Secretary, CVC, in his address gave an overview of Central Vigilance Commission jurisdiction & functioning. He interacted & stressed upon Preventive Vigilance measures & adoption of ethical conduct in Govt. organizations. He appreciated work carried out by POWERGRID w.r.t. PIDPI resolution & public campaign carried out during G-20 Anti-corruption working group meeting held earlier in Gurugram. M. Damodaran, Ex-Chairman, SEBI (Retd. IAS) spoke about the role and responsibilities of Independent Directors, internal auditors, management, and board members for a corruption free work environment for Corporate Governance. D. K. Madan, CVO, POWERGRID, in his inaugural address welcomed the dignitaries invited and briefed them about Leveraging technology to eradicate corruption, promoting of PIDPI resolution & capacity building, implementation of Commission guidelines and online complaints monitoring system by the Vigilance Department in POWERGRID.

POWERGRID board members, Executive Directors, and employees of corporate center attended the Talk & interactive session. Senior officials & employees from all the regions of POWERGRID joined online.