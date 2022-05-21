Post-pandemic future of work: Address challenges with these top 5 most in-demand HR technologies

In an increasingly digital-first environment, technology has become a much more significant component of work. As organisations navigate the post-pandemic future of work, the changes in how we work, where we work and the technologies we work with are in a constant state of flux. Many of these changes began before the onset of the pandemic, and many were accelerated by it, but most have become a customary aspect of work since.

In the face of some of the biggest HR challenges, investment in the right HR technologies can help HR leaders leverage data analytics for business, win the war for talent, quell the great resignation, modernise HR with a transition to the cloud and manage remote and hybrid work. The future of work is no longer in the distant future, but it is here and the need for HR leaders to upgrade their technology stacks has never been more urgent.

Recruitment marketing platform

Attracting the right talent in a tight talent market can be a formidable task as the war for talent intensifies. As the demand for skilled talent constantly rises and the talent pool shrinks, candidates find themselves in the driver’s seat of the recruiting process. A recruitment marketing platform can help talent acquisition (TA) teams attract candidates by building an employer brand and creating meaningful candidate experiences. In this social paradigm, 51 percent of job seekers prefer to find job opportunities online. Recruitment marketing can help organisations demonstrate a consistent employer brand that helps create awareness, receive inbound applications and improve response rates.

Recruitment and onboarding software

As organisations transitioned to virtual hiring in a pandemic-afflicted world, digitising the recruitment and onboarding process has become a prerequisite for HR teams. Video interviews have replaced in-person interviews and even employee orientation and onboarding are being conducted online. According to Gartner, 86 percent of organisations conducted virtual interviews to hire candidates during the pandemic. Digital recruitment and onboarding software streamline the hiring process from shortlisting candidates to interviewing to onboarding. Recruitment and onboarding software harness technologies such as artificial intelligence, automation and virtual reality that minimise human efforts and elevate candidate experience.

Learning management system

In a digital-first world, organisations across the globe are experiencing a pressing need to upskill their workforce. As technological transformation catalyses the creation of new skills, HR teams are investing in SaaS-based learning management systems (LMS) that can empower their employees with constant learning and development. LMS helps HR teams to manage, automate, personalise and deliver meaningful training and learning and development programs to their employees. According to research, 54 percent of organisations that have invested in learning technology have witnessed increased productivity and engagement in their workforce.

Hybrid work tech

The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic compelled organisations to move to the cloud and embrace shared and collaborative technologies almost overnight. Following the productivity gains, many organisations across the globe have embraced hybrid work models for the post-pandemic world of work. As a result, the demand for hybrid work tech has skyrocketed and continues to surge worldwide. HR leaders are investing in hybrid work technologies such as cloud computing, communications tools, digital monitoring tools and workforce collaboration apps to ensure seamless workforce collaboration and communication.

AI-powered chatbots

Artificial intelligence technologies and tools had already swept the globe even before the pandemic struck. The integration of HR and AI has revolutionised countless HR processes such as hiring, training and employee experience. Now, HR teams worldwide are using AI-driven chatbots to enhance the candidate experience, training sessions and employee experience. AI chatbots possess a wealth of knowledge and can answer questions and resolve concerns related to holidays, benefits, assessments, interviews and whatnot. These intuitive chatbots take the burden off of HR executives, thereby allowing them to focus on key areas and tasks that require human intelligence.

Final thoughts

There is no denying that the global pandemic has compelled organisations to squeeze years’ worth of technological transformation in months. The introduction of technology to human resources has helped HR leaders improve talent attraction, candidate and employee experience, learning and development, as well as talent retention. And while there is a hype around the top technology trends and demands, HR leaders should take stock of their organisational needs and technological capabilities to adopt the technologies that bridge the gap between the present and the future of work.

(Yogita Tulsiani, MD & Co-Founder, iXceed Solutions--Global tech-recruiter provider)

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 05:24 PM IST