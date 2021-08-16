Post Office Studios partners with NOMINT, a UK-based production company

Mumbai-based Post Office Studios has partnered with NOMINT, a production company based in London. The collaboration will witness NOMINT represent the Post Office Studios in the UK and the USA markets as well as the expansion of Post Office’s international presence.

The goal of the move is to merge the creative power of both parties and build a smooth mechanism that enables collaborations with some of the largest brands in the world, propelled by novel narratives and experienced storytelling, according to a press statement.

The partnership opens up new avenues overseas as Post Office will be represented in the European and American markets, thus strengthening the foothold of the country’s animation industry at an international level.

Aditya Tawde, CCO and Co-Founder of Post Office Studios, said, “The partnership will bring with it innovation and diversity that will facilitate a successful cross-cultural collaboration and usher creators into new markets previously unavailable to them. With our combined expertise and talent, we aim to break creative boundaries and deliver new projects together.”

Marilena Vatseri - Managing Director of NOMINT said, "With a focus on high-end 2D and 3D, we have already been working with the team for the past year”

With the peak of OTT and content creation, studios have begun experimenting with a spectrum of ideas and thrive internationally.

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:17 PM IST