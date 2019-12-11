Post festive boost: Nov vehicle registration up 2 per cent

New Delhi: As a sign of post festive season demand, vehicle registration in November rose by two per cent on year-on-year basis, the data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) showed on Wednesday.

In October, vehicle registration had risen by four per cent on a YoY basis, largely on the back of festival demand.

As per the data, two-wheeler registration was up three per cent, three-wheeler rose by 20 per cent, passenger vehicle was up one per cent and commercial vehicle registered a de-growth of eight per cent.

"With slight positivity in November, dealers inventory remained more or less at the same levels in both 2W and PV categories. Dealers though got an opportunity to further reduce their inventory in CV category by 5 days," FADA President Ashish Harsharaj Kale said in a statement.

"Going ahead, with our OEM's further reducing wholesale billing, the probabilities of negative financial Impact further reduces for the dealer community as the Indian auto industry heads into the technology leap of BS4 to BS6 in such an uncertain and dynamic demand situation."