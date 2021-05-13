POSOCO vaccinates 300 employees from Power PSUs

Indian Grid Operator POSOCO on Tuesday organised a Covid-19 vaccination drive during which 300 employees working in various CPSEs under Ministry of Power were vaccinated. The drive was organised by Power System Operation Corporation in collaboration with Apollo Hospital, Delhi, for the persons in the age group of 18-44 years. They were vaccinated the first dose of Covishield. In this drive, employees as well as family members of Power sector CPSEs/Organisations including POSOCO, PGCIL, EESL, NHPC, NTPC, CEA, CERC, MoP, etc. were vaccinated. The venue for the drive was National Load Despatch Centre (NLDC) office at Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi.

The drive was organised on the directions of R.K. Singh, Union Minister of State (I/c), Ministry of Power, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Minister of State, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Sh. Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power).

At this occasion, KVS Baba, CMD, POSOCO said “POSOCO has always been on the fore front to take all the measures to prevent Covid-19 and, taking Govt’s vaccination drive further, has organised this vaccination camp so that all our power sector employees are safe and ready to provide uninterrupted power supply across the nation.”