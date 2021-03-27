POSOCO provides medical waste incinerator machine to hospital under Swachhta Action Plan

Power System Operation Corporation Limited (POSOCO) on March 25, 2021 handed over a Medical Waste Incinerator to Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi, under Swachhta Action Plan initiative to promote cleanliness. The machine was handed over by Minaxi Garg Executive Director, POSOCO to Dr. (Prof.) Rana Anil Kumar Singh , Director & Medical Superintendent, RML Hospital in presence of POSOCO and Hospital management. Dr. (Prof.) Rana A. K. Singh, praised the move saying that the machine is very effective in disposal of medical waste & maintain cleanliness at the hospital premises.