POPxo launches Makeup collection, aims Rs 100 cr revenue run rate

POPxo, a digital community for women, on Friday announced its foray into the beauty segment. POPxo Makeup Collection has been created exclusively by MyGlamm. POPxo and MyGlamm are a part of the Good Glamm Group.

The collection features products available under the price range of Rs 499 making it affordable.

"We will be targeting the audience between the age group of 16-27, 50% of which resides in tier I and 50% in tier II and III cities," Priyanka Gill, POPxo founder and CEO.

The POPxo Makeup collection will be exclusively available on the MyGlamm website, app, and on Amazon for now. "Offline, we will be retailing at the MyGlamm Experiential store in Juhu, Mumbai. The products are manufactured in India," Gill added.

The beauty and skincare industry in India is expected to reach USD 28 billion by 2025, as per industry estimates.

Founded by Priyanka Gill in 2014, POPxo has 60 million monthly active users (MAUs) in July 2021 and targets to reach 100 million MAUs by March 2022. The community also aims to clock a revenue run rate of Rs 100 crore in the next 12 months.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:44 PM IST