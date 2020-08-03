Policy watch: How Maharashtra’s sugar lobbies and private milk producers plan to further bankrupt the state

Their demands, however, overlook a simple point. When Gujarat can afford to pay higher prices to farmers without any subsidy from the government, why can’t Maharashtra?! Even private sector producers like Hatsun and Nestle do so without any government subsidy. Why should Maharashtra’s producers be given special treatment?

In fact, those who understand how India became the largest producer of milk in India -- thanks to the efforts of the late Dr. Verghese Kurien – often forget that the one condition he made was that the farmer ought to be self-sufficient. Subsidies, said Kurien, weaken farmers, not strengthen them. Market mechanisms make them stronger.

The entire milk machinery in Gujarat, backed primarily by the CGMMF and supported by NDDB, is structured on the fundamental premise that the farmer must be the biggest beneficiary of the milk produced. Thus, in Gujarat, a farmer gets almost 80 per cent of the market price of milk. In Maharashtra, he gets barely 50 per cent. So why should any subsidy be given to Maharashtra’s milk distributors?

The end price a customer pays is almost the same across India. The cost of feeding cattle does not vary very much. As former Maharashtra state agriculture minister, Anil Bonde admitted “While a farmer is paid Rs 15 or Rs 16 per litre for milk today, consumers are still paying Rs 40 to 48 per litre. The difference of Rs 24 to 26 per litre is pocketed by both cooperative unions and private dairy companies.”

The fact is that Maharashtra’s milk distributors have a stranglehold over the farmers who produce milk. They have ensured that the milk cooperative movement -- represented by the likes of NDDB and GCMMF(AMUL) -- does not succeed in this state. The numbers show it (see table). That is why the share of milk procurement and milk marketing in Maharashtra is lower than in any region in India. In fact, milk marketing under the cooperative movement did reasonably well from 2000 to 2010. But then the state milk brand Mahanand got bushwhacked, and private producers (read distributors) took centre stage. Today, unlike Gujarat which sells milk under one brand Amul, or Karnataka which sells under the Nandini brand, Maharashtra has over 30 brands. No wonder, efficiencies of procurement and marketing are missing in Maharashtra.

As these columns have pointed out earlier, subsidies distort the market. They promote the inefficient. And that is why the milk subsidy being demanded is bad in principle and dangerous in precedent.