Policy Watch: A colonial outlook has stunted India’s gold-mining sector

We tinker with rules

This is because India’s policy makers believe that all natural resources belong to the government once the plot has been notified, and not the person who owns that plot of land. And he cannot exploit these discoveries till he gets government permission to do so. And for each clearance there is a price tag – both official and otherwise – that is attached.

The government now wants to close even the little window of opportunity that the private prospector has peeked through till now. It wants to repeal Section 10A(2)(B) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act of 1957 (as modified till 2015). Earlier, the prospector could reconnaissance, prospect and mine areas that had not been notified by the government. This was allowed on a first come first served basis (FCFS). The finer was the keeper,

A year ago, the industry was riled with press reports that the “Government of India intends to repeal Section 10A(2)(B) from the MMDR Act of 1957”. This is what RK Sharma, Secretary General of FIMI (Federation of Indian Mineral Industries) writes through a letter dated 13 July 2020 from to the Secretary Ministry of Mines, New Delhi. The letter also pointed out that the repealing of this provision could affect the creation of some 432,000 jobs!

Obviously, the capriciousness of bureaucrats can be extremely vexing. That is why miners are livid. If the rule is amended, even if a farmer discovers gold dust on his farm which is not a notified area, he would be advised to keep quiet about it, and (if he can) extract the gold slyly for himself from that dust. If he lets anyone know, and if government officials come to learn about it, he could lose both his land and his gold.

The mining industry has been begging the government to continue to allow the FCFS principle in gold (or precious metal) mining.

Such a move would allow geologists to then work out a pact with local farmers and landowners and then begin identifying the veins that contain gold, and then extract gold. Since geologists also understand soil characteristics much better than most farmers, they could help the farming community grow crops more effectively on these lands, improving agricultural yield as well.

The government also wants to make the auction route compulsory for every field in which there is a possibility of gold being found.

Government officials refuse the see the absurdity of such a law. As pointed out earlier, gold mining is a highly risky proposition. The success rate of discovery is just 1 in 400 to 1 in 800 prospects. Second, as pointed out in a subsequent article, most of the identified locations have very little gold, thus unsuitable for large scale mining operations. Yet, the gold can be extracted profitably if one works with the local community.