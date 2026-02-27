PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO Subscribed 1.23 Times On Final Day, Raises ₹380 Crore For Store Expansion

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd's Rs 380-crore IPO was subscribed 1.23 times on the final day, with 70.32 lakh bids against 57.06 lakh shares offered. |

New Delhi: The initial public offer of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd got subscribed 1.23 times on the final day of bidding on Thursday. The Rs 380-crore IPO received bids for 70,31,776 shares against 57,06,235 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 1.54 times subscription, while the quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 1.29 times. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.04 times subscription. PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery on Monday said it has raised nearly Rs 171 crore from anchor investors. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 367-386 per share for its Rs 380-crore IPO.

The Pune-based company's IPO is entirely a fresh issue of equity shares with no offer for sale component. Proceeds of the public issue will be used for setting up 15 new stores by fiscal year 2028, marketing and promotional expenses related to the launch of these new stores in a bid to enhance visibility of the flagship brand, "Reva", and general corporate purposes.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery was created after its promoter, P N Gadgil & Sons Ltd, sold its diamond jewellery business through a slump sale. This transfer allowed PNGS Reva to become a separate company with its own identity, while still operating in the diamond jewellery market. It is a retail-focused jewellery brand involved in the business of selling a wide range of jewellery. On Monday, PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery said it is planning to invest Rs 287 crore to set up 15 new retail stores to expand its business.

"We are raising funds to expand our business," CEO Amit Modak told PTI. He said the company plans to set up 15 new retail stores with an investment of Rs 286.5 crore.

