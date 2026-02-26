PhysicsWallah Shares Slip To ₹89, Stock Down 45% From High & Below ₹109 IPO Price

hysicsWallah shares fell to Rs 89, below the Rs 109 IPO price, and are down 45 percent from post-listing highs. |

Mumbai: Shares of PhysicsWallah fell 3 percent on February 26 and are now trading at Rs 89.05. This is below its IPO price of Rs 109. The stock has declined in three of the last four sessions.

The company’s market value has dropped to about Rs 25,451 crore. At the time of listing in November 2025, its valuation was close to Rs 45,975 crore.

45 percent Fall From Post-Listing High

After listing, the stock had gained 36 percent and made a strong debut at Rs 145 on NSE and Rs 143.10 on BSE. However, since hitting its peak, the stock has fallen around 45 percent.

The recent fall has pushed the stock below key short-term averages like the 5-day, 10-day, 20-day and 30-day moving averages.

Stock in Oversold Zone

Technical indicators show the stock is in the oversold zone. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.4. An RSI below 30 usually means the stock has fallen sharply and may be oversold.

Over 70 lakh shares were traded during the session, showing active selling.

Lock-In Period Added Pressure

On February 12, the three-month shareholder lock-in period ended. Around 7.17 crore shares, equal to 3 percent of total equity, became available for trading. This may have increased selling pressure.

Company’s Growth Plans

Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari has said the company aims to become profitable within 12 months.

PhysicsWallah plans to expand in southern India, add more exam categories and strengthen content in 11 Indian languages.

Currently, 52 percent of revenue comes from online business and the rest from offline centres. The company runs 303 offline centres across 152 cities in India and the Middle East.

Revenue grew over 40 percent in FY25, and the company expects over 30 percent growth in the coming years.

Analyst View

Only two analysts track the stock — one has given a 'Buy' rating and the other a 'Sell' rating.

