PNB Share Price Jumps 4.16%, 214% Profit Surge And Better Asset Quality Fuel Rally

PNB shares rose 4.16 percent to Rs 110.17 after Q1 profit jumped 214 percent. |

Mumbai: Punjab National Bank (PNB) shares rose sharply on Monday after the state-owned lender reported strong results for the June 2026 quarter. A steep rise in profit, controlled costs and improving asset quality encouraged investors to buy the stock.

Latest Share Price

PNB shares were trading at Rs 110.17 on the NSE at 1:03 pm, up Rs 4.40 or 4.16 percent. The stock opened at Rs 108.26 and climbed to an intraday high of Rs 111.68, after touching a low of Rs 107.40.

The previous closing price was Rs 105.77. At the latest traded price, the bank’s market capitalisation stood at about Rs 1.27 lakh crore. The stock’s 52-week range was Rs 98.50 to Rs 135.15.

Profit Surges

The biggest reason behind the rally was PNB’s sharp improvement in earnings. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,253 crore for the June 2026 quarter, up 214 percent from Rs 1,675 crore in the same period last year.

Profit also increased by about 1 percent compared with the previous quarter. The strong bottom-line growth signalled better financial health and improved operating performance.

Income Improves

Net interest income, which shows the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 2 percent year-on-year to Rs 10,798 crore from Rs 10,578 crore. It increased 4 percent compared with the March quarter.

Operating profit grew 6 percent to Rs 7,519 crore. Meanwhile, operating expenses fell 13 percent year-on-year to Rs 7,613 crore. Lower costs helped the bank convert more of its income into profit.

Bad Loans Decline

Asset quality also improved during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets fell to 2.78 percent from 2.95 percent in the previous quarter. Net non-performing assets eased to 0.28 percent from 0.29 percent.

Why Shares Rose?

Investors welcomed the combination of higher profit, steady interest income, lower expenses and fewer bad loans. These figures reduced concerns about credit risk and supported confidence in PNB’s future earnings, triggering strong buying in the shares. However, the stock remained below its 52-week high, showing that recovery risks persist.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice; investors should consult a certified financial adviser.