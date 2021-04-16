PNB scam case: UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approves Nirav Modi's extradition to India

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel has signed on the Nirav Modi extradition order; he is wanted in India on fraud and money laundering charges related to the estimated USD 2-billion Punjab National Bank scam case, senior Indian diplomatic sources in the UK said on Friday.



Modi, 50, who remains behind bars in London, has 14 days to apply for permission to appeal against the Home Secretary's order in the High Court in London.

After a two year long legal battle, the District Judge had ruled that Modi only has a case to answer in the Indian courts and that there is no evidence to suggest he would not receive a fair trial in India. The judge had also dismissed the human rights concerns that Modi's medical needs would not be addressed despite several Indian government assurances.