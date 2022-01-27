PNB Q3 net profit more than doubles to Rs 1,127 cr, total income slips

Punjab National Bank (PNB) reported a two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,126.78 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The bank had earned a net profit of Rs 506.03 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's total income during October-December 2021 declined to Rs. 22,026.02 crore as against Rs 23,298.53 crore in the year-ago period, PNB said.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 07:58 PM IST