 PNB issues bonds worth Rs 974 cr
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPNB issues bonds worth Rs 974 cr

PNB issues bonds worth Rs 974 cr

The coupon for the bonds is at 8.75 per cent p.a. aggregating to Rs 974 crore on private placement basis.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 06:04 PM IST
article-image
PNB issues bonds worth Rs 974 cr | Image: PNB (Representative)

Punjab National Bank on Monday issued Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds worth Rs 974 crore, the bank announced through an exchange filing. The coupon for the bonds is at 8.75 per cent p.a. aggregating to Rs 974 crore on private placement basis.

The issue had opened on March 24 and it was allotted on March 27. The bank allotted 13 bonds on Monday it said in the filing.

PNB on March 25 signed two MoUs with the Indian Navy.

PNB shares

The shares of Punjab National Bank on Monday closed at Rs 45.50.

Read Also
PNB signs two MoUs with Indian Navy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jack Ma back in China year after leaving limelight, triggers Alibaba stock surge

Jack Ma back in China year after leaving limelight, triggers Alibaba stock surge

PNB issues bonds worth Rs 974 cr

PNB issues bonds worth Rs 974 cr

Twitter code leaked on GitHub; firm sends copyright infringement notice

Twitter code leaked on GitHub; firm sends copyright infringement notice

CreditAccess Grameen allots over 26 lakh shares to Madura Micro Finance shareholders

CreditAccess Grameen allots over 26 lakh shares to Madura Micro Finance shareholders

Ahead of merger with Air India, Vistara adds Mauritius to international destinations

Ahead of merger with Air India, Vistara adds Mauritius to international destinations