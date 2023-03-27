PNB issues bonds worth Rs 974 cr | Image: PNB (Representative)

Punjab National Bank on Monday issued Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds worth Rs 974 crore, the bank announced through an exchange filing. The coupon for the bonds is at 8.75 per cent p.a. aggregating to Rs 974 crore on private placement basis.

The issue had opened on March 24 and it was allotted on March 27. The bank allotted 13 bonds on Monday it said in the filing.

PNB on March 25 signed two MoUs with the Indian Navy.

PNB shares

The shares of Punjab National Bank on Monday closed at Rs 45.50.

Read Also PNB signs two MoUs with Indian Navy