PNB inaugurates its International Banking Unit at GIFT City

Punjab National Bank (PNB), a public sector bank in India, is coming up with IFSC Banking Unit in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The branch was inaugurated by Atul Kumar Goel, MD and CEO of the bank. Vibha Aren, General Manager-International Banking, Binay Kumar Gupta, Zonal Manager-Gujarat and other banking fraternity were present at the event.

PNB elaborated that the branch is starting its business with a vision to grow leaps and bounds as the avenues for business are immense at GIFT City.

The branch will cater to the customers' needs outside the domestic economy's jurisdiction, dealing with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders.

Goel further explained that opening of this branch would help expand the options available to our customers to seamlessly conduct international business transactions, in particular financing, trade and global markets.

Injeti Srinivas, Chairman of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), congratulated PNB on this new beginning and gave his good wishes to be part of this growth engine.

A customer gathering was also addressed by the MD & CEO, wherein he assured of the best services from this specialized unit. He also took note of the suggestions given by the customer for improved ease of banking.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 06:44 PM IST