PNB Housing Finance issues shares worth Rs 3.09 lakh to employees as stock options |

PNB Housing Finance Limited allotted 30,904 shares worth Rs 3,09,040 to employees as stock options. The shares, worth Rs 10 each, will be allotted to employees under distinctive numbers 16,87,93,265 to 16,88,24,168 under the ESOP Scheme 2016 and RSU Scheme 2020 of the company.

Post this allotment, the shares would stand at Rs 1,68,82,41,680, consisting of 16,88,24,168 shares of Rs 10 each.

Lending rates

PNB earlier this month increased the lending rates to 6.50 per cent after RBI's hike in repo rate.

Shares

The shares of PNB Housing Finance on Friday closed at Rs 591.45, up by 0.89 per cent.

