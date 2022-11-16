PM Narendra Modi virtually kicks off 25th Bengaluru Tech Summit from Bali, here’s what you can expect

YouTube

Last month, India surged upwards by 40 positions on the global innovation index in seven years, to reach the 41th position in 2022. Most of Indian tech firms and startups are concentrated in Bengaluru, which is also one of the fastest growing hubs for the industry across the globe. It also hosts Asia’s largest tech summit, which has entered its 25th year and has been inaugurated remotely by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Bali.

An established platform for innovators

The PM who is attending the G20 meet in Indonesia, appeared virtually to kickstart the Bengaluru Tech Summit in its silver jubilee year. He addressed Indian startups from 16 states and 600 innovators displaying their concepts and investments at the event. Over the course of three days, about 20 new product launches are also scheduled for the summit, to unveil tech that consumers can expect in future.

What else to expect?

The likes of Japan, South Korea, the UK, Israel, Germany and Sweden among others have also joined in as partner countries, for the summit at the Bangalore Palace. The event has focused on startups with the theme Tech4NexGen, in a city where 44 out of 100 plus Indian unicorns are based out of. The Bengaluru Tech Summit will also mark the launch of the city’s very own metaverse avatar, which will be called Luru.

A first of its kind metaverse, the virtual ecosystem will have art galleries, stores and concert halls, and will be a replica of Bengaluru. Saudi Arabia is planning to create a similar digital twin for its smart city NEOM at a cost of $1 billion.

Conferences to share tech knowhow

Apart from that the summit will also host felicitations for 35 tech firms which have operated in Bengaluru for 25 years, along with conferences on AI, big data, 5G and fintech among other relevant subjects.