PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ on March 2

Exploring the potential business opportunities in the Indian Maritime sector and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ‘Maritime India Summit 2021’ the flagship initiative of the Minister of State for Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW), Government of India. This will be followed by a Welcome Address by Mansukh Mandaviya, MoS for Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The virtually held event will comprise of a 3-day Summit and Exhibition from 2nd March 2021 – 4th March 2021 to promote both domestic and international investment in the Indian Ports and Maritime sector.

JNPT Chairman Sanjay Sethi will speak at the Plenary Session 1: Developing World Class Ports. Sharing his thoughts on the summit, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPT said, “It gives me great pleasure to represent Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, and share my thoughts on the importance of Developing Mega Ports with world-class infrastructure; Developing 'Smart Ports' to improve Ease of Doing Business and the impact of Digitization of the Ports and Terminals at the Maritime India Summit (MIS). The summit is going to provide a powerful platform for international collaboration and bring in partner countries for mutual exchange of knowledge and opportunities.”