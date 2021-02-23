PM Modi warns against dangers of climate change, says disaster-resilient infra need of the hour

Kharagpur (WB)

Warning against the dangers of climate change and natural disasters like the one in Uttarakhand recently, PM Modi Tuesday asked the IITs to develop disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand their effects.

Addressing the 66th convocation of IIT (Kharagpur), the oldest of Indian Institutes of Technology, he gave the students the mantra of "Self-3" — “self-awareness, self- confidence and selflessness” — to become startups for bringing about a change in the lives of people.

He spoke of the need for making available safe, affordable and environment-friendly energy to people through initiatives like the International Solar Alliance.

"Climate change is a major challenge as natural disasters destroy infrastructure. India drew the attention of the world to the issue of disaster management. "You can see what happened recently in Uttarakhand. We must focus on developing disaster resilient infrastructure that can withstand natural disasters,” he said. "You represent the aspirations of 130 crore people of India," he said.