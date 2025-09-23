 PM Modi Will Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of World Food India On September 25, Positioning India As A Global Hub For Food Innovation
PM Modi Will Inaugurate Fourth Edition Of World Food India On September 25, Positioning India As A Global Hub For Food Innovation

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 03:11 PM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fourth edition of World Food India on September 25, aimed at attracting greater investments in the domestic food processing sector and positioning India as a global hub for food innovation.

"World Food India is not merely a trade show, but a transformative platform to position India as a global hub for food innovation, investment, and sustainability," Paswan said while briefing the media about the upcoming event.The government expects a significant leap in investment commitments this year, building on the success of previous editions, he said.

During the 2023 edition, MoUs worth Rs 33,000 crore were signed, while the 2024 edition focused on technology transfer agreements.Minister Paswan highlighted the untapped potential in India's food processing sector, noting that despite being among the world's top five producers of key crops, the country's food processing levels remain suboptimal.

"Despite huge production, we have not been able to reach higher processing levels. There is concern about post-harvest losses, which can be addressed through processing," he said.To address misconceptions about processed foods, the ministry released a booklet titled "Frequently Asked Questions on different concepts of food processing." "There are misconceptions and misleading advertisements and social media narratives that processed foods lead to weight gain and cause several diseases. These concerns are addressed in the booklet," Paswan explained.

The booklet, prepared in consultation with industry stakeholders, provides science-based information to help consumers make informed choices while dispelling myths surrounding processed foods.Covering an expansive 1,00,000 square meters, World Food India 2025 will be the largest congregation of stakeholders in India's food processing sector.

Over 21 countries, with New Zealand and Saudi Arabia as partner countries, and Japan, Russia, the UAE, and Vietnam as focus countries, are participating in the event.Around 21 Indian states/union territories, 10 central ministries, and 5 allied government organisations with 1,700 plus exhibitors are expected to participate in the four-day event.Food Processing Industries Secretary A P Das Joshi and other senior ministry officials were present during the media briefing. 

