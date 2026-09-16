PM Modi Urges Semiconductor CEOs To Support India's Next Phase Of Chip Ecosystem Growth | X - PIBodisha

New Delhi, Sep 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged leading CEOs, at a roundtable held here on Wednesday, to participate in the next phase of India’s semiconductor growth.

PM highlights semiconductor growth

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the government and the semiconductor industry in shaping India’s technology future, a PMO statement said.

He highlighted India’s strong foundation of talent, technology adoption and infrastructure, and called for greater industry participation in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies such as AI and Quantum Computing.

During this evening’s Semiconductor Roundtable with CEOs, I emphasised:



Unequivocal support to the semiconductor industry from the Centre.



Predictable and responsive policy environment.



Continued focus on skilling, innovation and infrastructure upgradation.



Furthering… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2026

Referring to the target of training one crore people in AI, he said India’s talent pool, combined with the experience and capabilities of global industry leaders, can create significant opportunities.

Global industry leaders attend meeting

The meeting was attended by CEOs, heads and representatives of top organisations including SEMI, Micron, Infineon, Applied Materials, ASML, Merck, Tokyo Electron Ltd, Fujifilm, AMD, Intel, Tata Electronics, Lam Research, Rapidus, NXP, Foxconn, Semi Conductor Devices, Advantest, Celesta Capital, CG Power, and IBM Research, among others.

The Prime Minister said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies. He noted the significant progress made in the semiconductor sector and said the ecosystem is now moving from foundational efforts to a phase of greater scale and opportunity.

Read Also PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate SEMICON India 2026 On September 17

Policy support and industry collaboration

Reiterating the government’s commitment to a predictable and responsive policy environment, he emphasised that policies must evolve in line with technological advancements and industry requirements. He invited industry leaders to share suggestions on policy and administrative measures and assured them that their inputs would be given due consideration in further strengthening the sector.

Also Watch:

CEOs express confidence in India

The CEOs appreciated the government’s sustained efforts to develop India’s semiconductor capabilities, noting the progress made in manufacturing, design, infrastructure and talent development. They expressed confidence in the opportunities emerging under ISM 2.0 and in India’s potential to build capabilities across the semiconductor value chain, including manufacturing, R&D, advanced technologies and supporting industries.

Appreciating the leadership and support of the Prime Minister, they said the progress achieved in recent years has created a strong foundation for further industry participation. They expressed their commitment to contributing to India’s emergence as a globally competitive semiconductor and technology hub, the statement added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)