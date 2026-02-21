PM Modi To Participate In Groundbreaking Ceremony Of HCL-Foxconn’s Rs 3,700 Cr Chipmaking Facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today virtually attend the groundbreaking ceremony of the semiconductor manufacturing facility of HCL-Foxconn in Uttar Pradesh’s Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

The Rs 3,700 crore joint venture project between India’s HCL and Taiwan’s Foxconn is an outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility.

According to a press release from the Press Information Bureau, the chip unit is expected to play a crucial role in supporting key sectors such as mobile phones, tablets, laptops, automotive, consumer electronics, and other devices.

The facility will also create direct and indirect employment opportunities, the press release said.

“Through this initiative, India’s semiconductor ecosystem will receive a major boost, fostering innovation, skill development, and technology transfer. The facility is also expected to create thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities for engineers, technicians, and professionals, while catalysing growth in ancillary industries,” the statement added.

The plant is expected to start production in 2027 and deliver 20,000 wafers every month. The design output capacity is 36 million units per month.

The Union government had approved the project in May last year, making it the sixth such semiconductor facility in the country. Five chip manufacturing units are already in advanced stages of construction. These include Micron’s ATMP facility in Gujarat’s Sanand; Tata Electronics and PSMC’s chip fabrication unit in Dholera; an OSAT unit of CG Power and Renesas in Sanand; an OSAT facility of Kaynes Technology in Sanand; and an ATMP unit of Tata Semiconductor in Assam’s Morigaon.

Of the total six facilities in the development phase, four are in the state of Gujarat, one is in Assam, and one is in Uttar Pradesh.

In August last year, the Union Cabinet had approved four more semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), taking the total number of approved projects under the Mission to 10.

These four approved proposals would set up semiconductor manufacturing facilities with a cumulative investment of around Rs 4,600 crore and are expected to generate cumulative employment for 2,034 skilled professionals.