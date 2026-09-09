PM Modi Pushes For Lower Gold Buying To Ease Economic Pressure, But Political Comfort and India’s Cultural Affinity Pose A Challenge

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to Indians to avoid unnecessary gold purchases puts economic prudence against one of the country's strongest cultural and savings traditions, while potentially creating political sensitivities ahead of key state elections.

Gold is more than an investment for Indian households. It remains a store of wealth, a family asset and an important part of weddings and festivals, making any attempt to curb physical purchases difficult.

India's Gold Import Bill Raises Concerns

The economic argument centres on India's rising gold import bill. According to data reported, gold imports jumped more than 24% to a record $71.98 billion in FY26, even as import volumes declined around 4.8% to roughly 721 tonnes.

Higher bullion imports increase demand for foreign currency and can widen India's trade deficit, potentially adding pressure on the rupee.

Unlike crude oil, which is essential for economic activity, gold represents an import category where policymakers see greater scope for consumers to exercise restraint.

Politics Adds Another Layer

The appeal also comes before elections next year in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

A sustained decline in purchases could weigh on jewellery sales and affect merchant communities, including sections traditionally considered part of the BJP's support base.

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However, voluntary restraint is different from structural policy measures such as GST or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Can India Reduce Physical Gold Demand?

Indian households and religious institutions are estimated to hold 20,000-25,000 tonnes of physical gold, but attempts to bring these holdings into formal financial channels have had limited success.

The Gold Monetisation Scheme struggled partly because families were reluctant to melt ancestral jewellery. Sovereign Gold Bonds provided an investment alternative but could not replace jewellery purchased for cultural or personal reasons.

The real test of Modi's appeal will therefore be whether households actually postpone purchases and whether India can offer credible investment alternatives while mobilising its vast existing gold holdings.