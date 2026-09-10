PM Modi Opens India’s Next Space Frontier To The World, Invites Global Partners At Paris Summit

India’s Next Space Frontier |

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited France and other countries to join India in its next phase of space exploration, as the country looks to expand international partnerships alongside its rapidly growing private space ecosystem.

Addressing the first International Space Summit in Paris through video conferencing, PM Modi said India's space programme remains firmly rooted in global cooperation and the principle that space technology should benefit humanity.

India Pushes for Peaceful Space Cooperation

The Prime Minister said India's approach follows the philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam — One Earth, One Family, One Future.

He called for a safe, secure, peaceful and sustainable space environment built on international law, dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

The future of space exploration, he said, should favour cooperation over confrontation, sustainability over short-term gains and inclusion over exclusion.

ISRO's Global Footprint Expands

Highlighting India's growing space capabilities, Modi said the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has gained global recognition for cost-effective missions and technologies supporting agriculture, fisheries, weather forecasting, navigation and disaster management.

Indian rockets have launched more than 430 satellites belonging to 34 countries, demonstrating international confidence in India's space programme.

Modi also highlighted landmark missions, including Chandrayaan-3, which achieved a soft landing near the Moon's south pole, and Aditya-L1, India's solar observation mission.

India Eyes Space Station by 2035

Looking ahead, Modi reiterated India's ambitious space roadmap, which includes establishing an Indian space station by 2035 and sending an Indian astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

He also highlighted the expansion of India's private space industry, saying entrepreneurship was increasingly complementing ISRO's capabilities.

Modi noted that India-France space cooperation dates back to the 1960s and now covers areas including Earth observation and advanced technologies.

India, he said, welcomes France and other global partners to participate in its future space missions and growing space economy.