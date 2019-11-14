PM Modi arrives in Brazil: Hopes BRICS Summit will boost economic, cultural links

Brasilia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hoped that the BRICS summit will enhance the economic and cultural linkages between the member nations as he arrived to take part in the two-day meeting of the emerging market bloc here in the Brazilian capital.

"Reached Brazil to take part in the BRICS Summit. Will also meet various world leaders during this visit," Modi tweeted soon after his arrival here.

On the sidelines of the 11th BRICS summit, Modi will meet Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to discuss ways to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership.

The prime minister is scheduled to hold separate bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

"I am sure the BRICS Summit will enhance cultural and economic linkages between BRICS nations," he said. BRICS is the acronym coined for an association of five major emerging national economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.