PlusPlus Lifesciences Secures Patent For Their Three-Stage Multi Micronutrient 'Trimacare'

Surbhi Gupta and Sameer Agarwal of PlusPlus Lifesciences were granted a patent from the Patent Office of the Government of India for their 'Trimacare' three-stage Multi-Micronutrient (MMN) pregnancy supplement.

This patent has allowed for a nationwide launch and distribution of the product.

What is Trimacare?

Trimacare, a pregnancy supplement, follows the MMN medication model. This approach merges conventional nutrients like Iron, Folic Acid, and Calcium with vital vitamins and minerals such as Iodine, Zinc, Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins A, B, and D. These components are crucial for the well-being of pregnant women during each trimester and contribute to the prenatal and enduring health of the child.

The MMN medication model supports maternal well-being, enhances birth weight, and lowers the chances of preterm birth by supplying necessary nutrients to the body. Additionally, MMN pregnancy supplements prove effective in enhancing childhood survival rates, promoting growth and body composition, regulating blood pressure, and improving respiratory and cognitive outcomes. Furthermore, they demonstrate higher efficacy in addressing medical anemia compared to conventional prescriptions.

Trimacare, a three-stage course, aims to deliver optimal care for pregnant women and their infants. T1 is prescribed for the first trimester, T2 for the second, and T3 for the third trimester, with each formulation tailored to suit the specific needs of both the mother and the baby during that phase. Trimacare's primary focus is to support brain and organ development in infants while reducing symptoms in expecting mothers. It offers an easily consumable, comprehensive solution that effectively addresses the needs of pregnant women. Notably, it proves beneficial for the 40% of women who often struggle to adhere to multiple medications, a common challenge during pregnancy.

Dr. Raj Kamal Agarwal, President, of PlusPlus Lifesciences, said, “We are glad to have been granted the patent for our pregnancy supplement, Trimacare, a transformative formulation in the field of medicine. It is based on the Multi-Micronutrient model of medication and includes more than 20 nutrients and a unique formulation for each trimester. It is prepared with plant-based sources to cater to evolving lifestyles and eating habits. We look forward to launching Trimacare and making it available nationwide and accessible to every expectant mother, ensuring they achieve optimal prenatal health.”