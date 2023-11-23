Affle Files 15 Patents In India, Amplifying AI-Powered Conversion-Driven Marketing | Wikipedia

Affle (India) Limited, a consumer intelligence driven global technology company, has announced the filing of 15 patents in India, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filling.

These newly filed patents cover advanced artificial intelligence (AI) subject areas, including automated AI agents, personalization & recommendation, predictive analysis, privacy management, enhanced fraud detection and security.

These patents power innovations across futuristic use cases of interaction, training and integration of Generative AI agents and leveraging advanced AI-driven capabilities across the value chain for responsible conversion-driven marketing. The technology enables newer use cases beyond mobilebased interaction to include signals and intelligent interactions across connected devices.

These filings also include patents towards data privacy and enhanced fraud detection approaches to AI agents, including secure public cloud enclave, secure transfer system and data destruction, and more.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, MD and CEO of Affle said, “These patents continue to augment our tech portfolio and cover the salient aspect of responsible and ethical integration of AI. We remain committed towards powering digital transformational journeys for advertisers globally and make sustained efforts towards advanced digital technologies that build greater defensibility, provide competitive differentiation and strategic value to our customers."

Charles Yong, the Chief Architect and Technology Officer shares his views, “Our tech innovation efforts are set to enhance our advanced AI-driven intelligence based consumer experiences and power next-gen customer-centric technologies"

Affle (India) Limited shares

The shares of Affle (India) Limited on Thursday at 2:47 pm IST were at Rs 1,088.10, up by 1.94 percent.