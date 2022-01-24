Plum wins Nasscom Emerge 50 Award 2021

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, today announced it has won the Nasscom Emerge 50 Award 2021 in the fintech category. Nasscom Emerge 50 is India’s most prestigious and prominent award in the software products industry. It recognises the most innovative and emerging software product companies that will be the trendsetters of tomorrow.

Every year, the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) evaluates 700+ startups in the country and after considerable assessment, shortlists 50 of the most promising companies under various categories such as Fintech, Health Tech, Retail Tech, Logistics and Supply Chain, SaaS, Enterprise, Bharat, IoT Hardware and devices, Strategic Sector and Cybersecurity.

The Nasscom Emerge 50 Awards 2021 were decided by an eminent jury comprising Anil Joshi - Managing Partner, Unicorn India Ventures, Anand Pandey - CISO, GSTN, Aniketh MJ - Associate Vice President, Ideaspring Capital, Anuja Shukla - Senior Vice President - Cloud and Advanced Technologies, Bank of America, Anup Jain - Managing Partner, Orios Venture Partners, Amey Mashelkar - Head, JioGenNext, Amol Warange - Director, Omidyar Network India, Alok Mittal - Co-founder and CEO, Indifi, Alok Bardiya - Head – IoT BU Tata Communications, and Aditi Gupta - Principal, Asha Impact.

Plum's Co-founder and CEO Abhishek Poddar said, "Plum is reimagining health insurance. Healthcare costs in India are rising making health insurance an essential need.”

Ramkumar Narayanan, Chair - NASSCOM Product Council and MD & VP Technology – VMware India said, “The Indian product industry is setting new benchmarks as an innovation partner in the digital transformation journey, globally. Startups are utilising deep tech in delivering world class solutions and experiences thus driving success for their customers. Emerge 50 has in the last 12 years successfully identified most promising champions of the future and we are glad to include Plum in the top 50 emerging software product startups of 2021.”

Plum Co-Founder and CTO Saurabh Arora said, "We are continuously questioning industry norms and since tedious claims are a pain point in the overall industry, our claims settlement happens on WhatsApp and has a customer rating of 79. The claims settlement itself takes less than five minutes. The platform enables real-time pricing to enable companies to buy insurance in three clicks. It also offers employees a hassle-free claims experience through an integrated digital process.”

