Plum appoints ex-ICICI Lombard's Aditya Bagarka as Head of Strategy and Innovation

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, today announced the appointment of Aditya Bagarka as Head of Strategy and Innovation. Bagarka joins from ICICI Lombard, where he spent over a decade and last served as Deputy Vice President – Wholesale Products, building their Startups & Affinity business.

In his new role at Plum, Bagarka will focus on product innovation and will work with insurer partners to simplify and digitise the customer experience.

Plum said in a statement that it has recorded a 800 percent growth in 2021 by addressing an unmet need of early-stage startups and SMEs with a product that is simple to set up and use. It serves over 1,000 customers and over 1,00,000 members so far.

“Aditya has been our mentor when it comes to the insurance industry and we have known him even before Saurabh and I started Plum. We are excited and honoured to have Aditya build Plum with us,” said Abhishek Poddar, CEO and Cofounder of Plum.

“I am inspired by Abhishek and Saurabh’s vision of making health insurance accessible to thousands of companies. They have not only revolutionised the way group health insurance is bought and consumed, but have also expanded its reach to the smallest of organisations. I want to be a part of this disruption and enable quality healthcare for businesses to make the lives of their employees safer and better,” said Aditya Bagarka who joins Plum as Head, Strategy and Innovation.

Plum recently announced the appointment of six new leaders in Marketing, Sales, Account Management, Partnerships and People Success and is aiming to grow to 1,000 employees by 2024.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 11:16 AM IST