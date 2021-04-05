Plukhmeet S. Bhatia, IAS takes charge as Director General, ESIC

Mukhmeet S. Bhatia, IAS took over the charge of Director General of Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC} under Ministry of Labour & Employment, Govt. of India at its Headquarters on April 1, 2021 in New Delhi.

Bhatia is an IAS Officer of 1990 batch of Jharkhand cadre. Earlier, he has worked as the Additional Secretary in the Dept. of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. He has got vast experience of governance and management of District & State level Organisations. He has also served as the Principal Secretary in the Dept. of Labour & Employment and Women & Child Development in the Government of Jharkhand.

Bhatia, holds an N.Phil in Defence & Strategic Studies from the Madras University, Masters degree in Business Administration from Faculty of Nlgmt. Studies, University of Delhi and a Masters in International Development from Harvard University, Cambridge, USA. He is a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh. He has various research papers on Governance and Social Protection to his credit.