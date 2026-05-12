Platinum Industries Q4 Profit Jumps 165% To ₹148 Crore As Revenue Climbs 37%

Mumbai: Platinum Industries Limited reported a 165 percent year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit to ₹148.4 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by strong growth in speciality chemicals revenue and improved operational scale. Consolidated revenue from operations rose to ₹1,320.1 crore during the March quarter from ₹965.1 crore a year earlier and improved from ₹1,046.7 crore in Q3 FY26. Compared with quarterly profit of ₹123.4 crore in Q3, the company maintained a strong earnings trajectory despite operational disruptions at a subsidiary facility during the year.

Total income for the quarter increased to ₹1,353.9 crore against ₹996.5 crore in Q4 FY25, while total expenses rose 30 percent year-on-year to ₹1,188.9 crore. Cost of materials consumed stood at ₹905 crore, while employee benefit expenses increased to ₹63.5 crore from ₹48.5 crore a year ago. Profit before tax nearly doubled to ₹165 crore from ₹83.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, although it moderated marginally from ₹167.9 crore in Q3 FY26.

Sequential growth remained healthy, with quarterly net profit rising 20 percent from ₹123.4 crore in Q3 FY26. Earnings per share improved to ₹2.75 from ₹2.29 in the preceding quarter and ₹1.03 in Q4 FY25. During the year, the group recognised an exceptional loss of ₹5.17 million linked to a fire incident at subsidiary M/s Platinum Polymers and Additives in Palghar. The subsidiary also recognised an insurance receivable of ₹98.19 million against the estimated loss, while related survey procedures remain underway.

For FY26, Platinum Industries posted consolidated revenue from operations of ₹4,504.4 crore, up nearly 15 percent from ₹3,922.6 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose to ₹512.3 crore from ₹493.9 crore in the previous year, while total comprehensive income stood at ₹556.3 crore. The company also continued deployment of IPO proceeds toward its Egypt manufacturing facility, Palghar expansion project and working capital requirements.

Platinum Industries operates in the speciality chemicals segment and recently approved fresh equity issuance plans at subsidiary Rivadu Lifesciences while retaining majority ownership. This summary is based on audited financial disclosures and is not investment advice.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the company’s regulatory filing for Q4 FY26. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation.