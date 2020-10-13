Planning to buy iPhone this festive season? Here are best iPhone 11 deals on Flipkart, Amazon, Apple Store Online

This festive season may turn out to be the best time to buy a smartphone. And, if you are looking at buying Apple's iPhone 11, you are in for a treat.

E-commerce giants in India like Amazon and Flipkart, will host their annual festive sales starting from October 16. While, the newly launched Apple online store in India, will also be hosting its own Diwali offers this year. Apple Store Online in India has announced a Diwali offer where people buying an iPhone 11 will get an AirPods absolutely free in the country.

E-commerce website Amazon also recently announced its festive deals, where the iPhone 11 will also sell at a discounted price. As per reports, Amazon will sell iPhone 11 at a price lower than Rs 49,999 during its upcoming sale. Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale will kick off on 17 October but the prime members can get access to the sale on 16 October itself. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards.