Apple event today: How and where to iPhone 12 launch live stream in India

Apple is all set to host the much-awaited iPhone 12 launch event today. The theme of this year's event is 'speed'.

The event will take place virtually and the Cupertino-based tech giant may unveil four new iPhone models along with 5G support during the event. Apple is formally calling the event “Hi, Speed”.

What time and where to watch live stream?

Apple will broadcast the event from its Cupertino, California campus at 10:30 pm IST on 13 October. The event will be streamed live through the dedicated Apple Events website and on its YouTube channel.

What to expect?

Apart from sharing the invite, Apple has kept mum about the event or the products it's going to announce today. But, however if rumours are to be believed, Apple would launch four new iPhone models at the event that will be called the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 12 mini. Apple may also announce its new HomePod and over-the-ear headphones at today's event.

Expected price of iPhone 12 series

Apple is expected to release four models of the iPhone 12 -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As per reports, the upcoming iPhone 12 could cost somewhere between USD 699 to USD 749 while the iPhone 12 Max could be priced around $799-849. The Pro and Pro Max models are expected to be priced between USD 1,100 to USD 1,200.

The iPhone 12 Pro may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as seen on iPad Pro. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support. The entry-level iPhone 12 may come with 64GB storage in a total of six colours including black, white, blue, red, yellow as well as coral.