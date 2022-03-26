Planning on an MBA degree? Why you should opt for a specialized one

When you wish to pursue a master’s degree, opt for a course that will help you achieve your specific career goals. MBA courses are chosen by students to hone their leadership skills and enhance their knowledge so that their career gets accelerated. For those who want to advance their business careers, MBA is the best option. It is, however, far from the only choice. In fact, instead of pursuing a regular MBA, students often prefer to pursue specialised master's degrees, and so should you.

General MBA vs Specialised MBA

What is the difference between a general MBA and a specialized one? In today's professional world, there is less room for generalisation and increasing importance and demand for specialisation in a field, and these types of courses prepare the graduate for employment in that specific sector.

Specialized MBA students receive an in-depth education in their chosen field be it finance, accounting, entrepreneurship, IT or any other. If you are interested in a specific industry or profession, a specialized MBA can provide a more targeted management experience. Owing to the fact that learning is quick and productive, specialisation leads to better employment and greater employer-employee happiness.

More expertise, less time

If you are willing to gain expertise in a particular field of business, a specialised master’s degree should be your preferred choice. Such programmes not only aid in the acquisition of advanced information, but they also do it in a shorter duration of time and without the need for considerable professional experience. This also allows candidates to study while they are still working, giving them more flexibility.

Technology skills giving greater exposure

Classroom teaching augmented by software training ensures industry readiness which is a must in this world of digitization. Specialized management curriculum builds upon the existing technical foundation and adds techno-managerial skills needed in the sector. This helps fill the gap in the real world and helps to develop your decision-making skills. Technical abilities allow people to work more efficiently, increase their confidence, and increase their value to companies. As a result, it is critical to ensure that your specialised degree also includes technology education so that you can enter the market as an industry-ready professional.

Qualified and better learning

Job-ready professionals are the result of demand-driven education and competency-based curriculum design. This type of training will be delivered to you as part of a specialised degree programme. The curriculum is also evaluated and confirmed by an industry advisory council to ensure that the programmes remain relevant with time. Moreover, expert guest lectures and leadership lectures are arranged to grasp niche market circumstances to foster aspiration, industry role models, and industry-relevant issues that will better prepare students for entry into the business.

Specialized degree in MBA giving international exposure

An accredited degree encourages students to attain and maintain high standards, which increases public trust and confidence in them while also enhancing accountability. It also helps students in finding work in other countries. Some universities also follow pre-internship and pre-placement programmes that are specifically designed to prepare students for technical and managerial interviews. The placement platform has been tailored to meet the needs of specialised industrial needs.

The takeaway for everyone from young graduates to mid-career professionals looking to further their careers from an advancement standpoint. A specialised master's degree does make sense as it provides much-needed impetus to grow in your chosen career.

(Dr. Deepak Bajaj, is fellow-FRICS, Associate Dean and Director-School of Construction, RICS-School of Built Engagement)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 02:23 PM IST