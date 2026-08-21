Piyush Goyal, Check Point Software CEO Discuss Cybersecurity And AI-Driven Security For India’s Digital Infrastructure

Piyush Goyal, Check Point Software CEO Discuss Cybersecurity And AI-Driven Security |

New Delhi: Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held a meeting with Check Point Software Technologies CEO Nadav Zafrir in Singapore to discuss the company's growing engagement in India, including expansion of its research and development activities and the use of artificial intelligence-driven security to protect India's digital public infrastructure, Israeli envoy Reuven Azar said on Friday.

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed the India-Singapore Business Forum on Thursday, highlighting India’s strong growth trajectory, investment opportunities and reforms aimed at improving the ease of doing business under the leadership of PM Modi.



He… pic.twitter.com/7XAZMERPYo — PB-SHABD (@PBSHABD) August 21, 2026

Israel's Ambassador to India Reuven Azar highlighted the meeting in a post on X.

In addition, Goyal and Zafrir also discussed advancing cooperation in cybersecurity, digital trust and AI-led innovation to build a resilient digital ecosystem supporting India's technology-driven growth, Azar wrote on X.

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The meeting was held during Goyal's visit to Singapore, where the minister has been emphasising India's commitment to deepening economic partnerships with Singapore and other Asian economies and strengthening business-to-business collaboration.

Moreover, Goyal highlighted India's growth trajectory, investment opportunities and government efforts to improve the ease of doing business at the India-Singapore Business Forum.

He also held discussions with Singapore's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang and other dignitaries at an APEDA-FairPrice roadshow aimed at expanding exports of Indian agricultural and processed food products.

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Goyal said a range of products, including organic produce, fresh fruits and vegetables, frozen fruits and vegetables, dairy products, cashew, rice and millet-based products, were being promoted in Singapore, with the aim of creating new opportunities for Indian farmers and food processors in Singapore and wider ASEAN and Australian markets.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal tweets, "Pleased to join Gan Siow Huang, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Trade & Industry, Singapore, and other dignitaries at the APEDA-FairPrice roadshow-cum-instore promotion being organised for expansion of exports of diverse range of… pic.twitter.com/iid1Mx2EW5 — IANS (@ians_india) August 20, 2026

The minister also met Sopnendu Mohanty, Group CEO of Global Finance and Technology Network, to discuss opportunities for greater India-Singapore cooperation in financial innovation, technology and emerging areas of the digital economy.

Goyal separately met Cindy Lim, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure.

During the visit, Goyal also joined Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada for the fourth India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.

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