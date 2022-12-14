e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessPiramal Capital acquires 100% stake in PRL Agastya for Rs 90 cr

Piramal Capital acquires 100% stake in PRL Agastya for Rs 90 cr

According to the exchange filing the objective of the acquisition is to acquire office building and development potential for further space.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
Piramal Capital acquires 100% stake in PRL Agastya for Rs 90 cr | Image credit: Piramal (Representative)
Follow us on

Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Limited, has acquired 100 per cent stake for Rs 90 crore in PRL Agastya Pvt Ltd, the company said in an exchange filing.

PRL Agastya is in the business of construction and development of real estate projects. The company currently owns a developed commercial building of 7.44 lakh square feet of leasable area.

According to the exchange filing, the objective of the acquisition is to acquire an office building with development potential for further space.

Read Also
Piramal, Zurich Insurance mull joint bid for Reliance General Insurance
article-image

The realty company had a total revenue of Rs 3,139 lakhs for the year ended March 31, 2022.

The shares of Piramal Enterprises closed 0.1% higher at Rs 858.75 on Tuesday.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Closing Bell: Indices end marginally high; Sensex up 86 points at 62619, Nifty above 18600

Closing Bell: Indices end marginally high; Sensex up 86 points at 62619, Nifty above 18600

Piramal Capital acquires 100% stake in PRL Agastya for Rs 90 cr

Piramal Capital acquires 100% stake in PRL Agastya for Rs 90 cr

Govt extends bid submission deadline till Jan 7 for IDBI Bank sale

Govt extends bid submission deadline till Jan 7 for IDBI Bank sale

Apollo Hospitals allots NCDs worth Rs 105 crores to ICICI Bank on private placement basis

Apollo Hospitals allots NCDs worth Rs 105 crores to ICICI Bank on private placement basis

Coal India issues 7 LoAs to raise output, reduce imports through MDO mode

Coal India issues 7 LoAs to raise output, reduce imports through MDO mode