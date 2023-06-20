Pidilite To Manufacture Litokol And Tenax Products From Italy In India | Wikipedia

Pidilite Industries Ltd, a manufacturer of construction and specialty chemicals, announced the launch of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities under its two joint ventures, Pidilite Litokol Pvt Ltd (PLPL) and Tenax Pidilite Pvt Ltd (TPPL), in Amod, Gujarat. Litokol SPA Italy and Tenax SPA Italy have transferred technology to Pidilite as part of the Joint Venture. This event signifies a milestone development in technology transfer in India's stone and ceramic solutions industry.

Tenax offers some of the best product solutions for the installation and upkeep of marble and granite stones. These products provide a seamless finish and long-lasting luster and shine to marble and Granite. Litokol's Starlike range of quartz-based technology epoxy grouts are stain proof, nonabsorbent and highly suitable for both interior and exterior floor and wall applications, even in severe operating conditions.

Bharat Puri, Managing Director at Pidilite Industries Limited, said, "At Pidilite, we continuously strive to innovate and lead the way in all our categories and product offerings. Roff, our pioneering brand, is a true game-changer that aims to revolutionize the stone and tile fixing industry in India. The joint ventures with Tenax and Litokol reiterate our commitment to redefine industry standards and deliver world-class solutions. Given our robust distribution network and this global expertise, we will empower our customers with new age and long-lasting solutions. This partnership marks a significant milestone as we stride confidently towards a future of success. We congratulate the teams of Roff, Litokol, and Tenax for their outstanding efforts in making this journey possible.”

Igino Bombana from Tenax SPA said, “Our collaboration with Pidilite signifies a momentous leap in the Indian stone solutions industry. By introducing cutting-edge technology, we are revolutionizing the market, enhancing natural stone surfaces, and elevating the aesthetics and durability of consumer spaces. Our aim is to provide high-quality products, including superior epoxy grouts that truly transform and enhance the beauty of every space.”

Fabio Plazzi, Managing Director & Chief Financial Officer, Litokol, said, “We are excited to join forces with Pidilite to introduce game-changing tile grouts in the Indian market. Our partnership brings technology and innovative solutions that offer enhanced durability, aesthetics, and ease of use, raising the bar for tile installations in the Indian market."

Read Also Pidilite incorporates a subsidiary company

The new manufacturing units are spread over an area of 27000 sq ft for Litokol & 21000 sq ft for Tenax respectively and are fully automated. With this technology transfer to the joint ventures, Pidilite will be leveraging its distribution network to market & sell epoxy, urethane grout and certain epoxy adhesives for tile application in case of Pidilite Litokol Private Limited and stone care range products in case of Tenax Pidilite India Private Limited.

With advanced technology and strategic partnerships, Pidilite is poised to redefine the industry landscape and offer customers world class products.