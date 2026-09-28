Pidilite Partners With Hwaseung Chemical To Introduce Advanced Footwear Adhesives In India

Pidilite | Wikipedia

Mumbai: Pidilite Industries Limited announced on 28 September 2026, that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Hwaseung Chemical to introduce advanced South Korean bonding technologies for footwear adhesives in the Indian market.

Partnership Details

The collaboration will bring globally benchmarked adhesive systems to India’s footwear manufacturing ecosystem. This aims to enable manufacturers to enhance product performance, reliability, and sustainability with localized technical expertise and support.

Management Commentary

Sudhanshu Vats, Managing Director, Pidilite Industries, said that India is steadily emerging as a key hub for global footwear manufacturing. He added that the partnership will help manufacturers enhance productivity, maintain consistent quality, and meet global brand expectations.

Chris Hyun, Vice-President, Hwaseung Group, stated that India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-growing footwear manufacturing hubs globally. He noted that combining Hwaseung Chemical’s formulations with Pidilite’s local expertise aims to support Indian manufacturers in achieving higher standards of performance, consistency, and sustainability.

Product Standards

The adhesive systems introduced comply with global environmental and safety standards, including REACH, SVHC, Prop 65, and the U.S. Clean Air Act. They also align with ISO 14001 and RoHS requirements, and are developed as low-VOC and non-flammable formulations.

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