Pidilite Industries Reports ₹883.51 Crore Net Profit In Q1 FY27, Up 30.28% YoY

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Mumbai: Pidilite Industries Ltd. on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹883.51 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 30.28 per cent increase from ₹678.13 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. Consolidated revenue from operations rose by 21.27 per cent to ₹4,551.55 crore, up from ₹3,753.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Financial Performance Overview

The company's total consolidated income for the quarter stood at ₹4,643.55 crore, an increase of 20.97 per cent compared to ₹3,838.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total expenses for the June 2026 quarter were ₹3,468.29 crore, rising from ₹2,922.57 crore in the prior year's same quarter.

Exceptional Items Impact

Profit before exceptional items and tax was ₹1,177.58 crore for the quarter. The company reported an exceptional gain of ₹14.41 crore in the current quarter, which included a gain from the transfer of investment in BuildNext Construction Technologies Private Limited.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 increased to ₹8.57, compared to ₹6.61 in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Diluted EPS also rose to ₹8.55 from ₹6.60 in the year-ago period.

Comprehensive Income

Total comprehensive income for the period stood at ₹882.60 crore, an increase from ₹677.54 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. This includes adjustments for items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss and related income tax.

Employee Benefits Expense

Employee benefits expense for the quarter was ₹515.29 crore. The company recognised ₹11.69 crore towards compensated absences for the quarter ended 31 March 2026 and ₹16.76 crore in other expenses towards gratuity liability.

Share Capital

The paid-up equity share capital as of 30 June 2026 was ₹101.78 crore. The company allotted 9,060 equity shares on 16 April 2026 and 15,000 equity shares on 13 July 2026 under its Employee Stock Option Plan.

Auditor's Review

BSR & Co. LLP, the company's auditors, performed a limited review of the unaudited consolidated financial results and issued an unmodified opinion. The review confirmed that the statement was prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards and regulatory requirements.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.