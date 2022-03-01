Pickrr launches Predict, to calculate order risk percentage for sellers

Pickrr, SaaS-based logistics startup, has announced the launch of a Value Added Service (VAS), Pickrr Predict. The flagship product feature will provide predictive analysis to sellers as soon as an order is placed on Pickrr, which helps mitigate the significant risk proportion attached to Cash-on-delivery orders, it said in a statement.

According to an industry estimate, there is only a 75 percent probability of the order getting delivered. There can be multiple factors behind COD orders not getting received, such as fraudulent orders, incorrect addresses, unavailability of cash, late deliveries, restricted zones, etc. This results in the sellers' considerable monetary loss because of the failed delivery and the inventory's RTO process.

In a bid to neutralize the additional losses of the sellers, Pickrr Predict has been integrated with Pickrr's all-in-one dashboard.

Key features

The feature uses collective data and evaluates the order over 30 parameters, including past online transactions of the customer, return history, high-stress delivery zones, etc., to calculate the risk percentage and intimate the high-risk orders before proceeding with order dispatch. With the help of this intelligent analysis, sellers can determine further processes to cancel, confirm or edit details for any order.

Speaking on introducing the new VAS feature, Gaurav Mangla, CEO, and Co-Founder, Pickrr, said, "Failed Cash-on-Delivery has become a significant challenge for businesses. Pickrr Predict is already resolving the shipping woes for over 5000 sellers currently using this disruptive service."

